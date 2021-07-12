Press Release: Mayor Bowser Joins Delegation of Local Leaders to Meet with President Biden about Gun Violence Prevention
Mayor Highlighted Additional Opportunities for Federal Support of Local Gun Violence Prevention Efforts. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, at a White House meeting with President Biden and leaders from across the nation to discuss gun crime reduction strategies, Mayor Muriel Bowser shared the District’s comprehensive plan to reduce gun violence. The Mayor also advocated for federal support of amendments to the District’s bifurcated judicial system to improve public safety outcomes. Following the meeting, the Mayor released the following statement.thedcline.org
