Press Release: Mayor Bowser Joins Delegation of Local Leaders to Meet with President Biden about Gun Violence Prevention

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement about violent crime in the District:. “Gun violence and violent crime are impacting the entire District, and residents deserve a thoughtful and long-term response. A six-year-old girl, Nyiah Courtney, was shot and killed last Friday. Tens of thousands of fans at Nationals Park dove for cover thinking they were in the middle of an active shooter situation last Saturday. These are appalling and gut-wrenching events. My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of those directly impacted by all of these incidents and the community members shaken by the trauma of this violence in their city.