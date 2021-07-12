Cancel
Chicago Cubs select Arkansas baseball's Christian Franklin in fourth round of MLB draft

Southwest Times Record
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Arkansas baseball player Christian Franklin was selected with the 123 pick in the third round of the MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. A three year starter for the Razorbacks playing in mostly left and center field, Franklin was one of the premier outfielders in the country for the 2021 season. The preseason All-American .274/.420/.544 with 13 homers and 54 RBI. He also stole a team-high 11 bases.

