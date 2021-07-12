Uncle Paulie’s Deli x Foxy Cannabis Collab
Premium cannabis brand, Foxy, is known for its high-quality products that celebrate weed culture as an intrinsic element of the human experience. They are now pleased to announce their launching of direct-to-consumer home delivery, as California customers can now receive home orders directly from their website. And to celebrate they have partnered with Los Angeles sandwich staple Uncle Paulie’s Deli. As both brands have created a growing kinship as they were both founded in New York before making their way to sunny Los Angeles, Foxy and Uncle Paulie’s Deli create a delicious pairing.flaunt.com
