Uncle Paulie’s Deli x Foxy Cannabis Collab

Justin Leon had zero restaurant experience before he opened Lambo’s Deli. A musician who had worked in sales his whole adult life, Leon was enthralled by the bodegas and delis of the United States, where you can get a pretty good sandwich while picking up cat food or a soda. That kind of business doesn’t exist in Toronto. Seeking to fill that gap, Leon had his eye on Discount Mart, a convenience store at the corner of Dundas and Bellwoods. Seeing it for sale in the winter of 2020, he took over at the end of March, signing the lease for Lambo's Deli just as the pandemic began.