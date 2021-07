When Alber Elbaz died in April, fashion lost not only one of its most celebrated designers but one of its best cheerleaders. Elbaz was a glue between designers, retailers, and fans, often appearing in the front rows of other brands’ shows and offering words of wisdom to anyone who crossed his path. His runway shows, too, were some of fashion’s most fun, with good music, snacks, and revelry replacing the froideur that can permeate other events. At Paris Fashion Week this September, Elbaz’s label AZ Factory will commemorate his spirit with a runway show in his honor called “Love Brings Love.”