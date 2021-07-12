Cancel
Gwathmey’s Seminal Sedacca House Back on the Market in the Hamptons

By Laura Euler
Dirt
 16 days ago
Always wanted impeccable architectural bragging rights for your beach house? Well, have we got a place for you. This house, in East Hampton, N.Y., was only the third designed by “New York Five” modernist architect Charles Gwathmey, right after the extremely famous residence he designed for his parents in nearby Amagansett. Tucked into East Hampton’s Northwest Woods neighborhood, the curvilinear home was commissioned in 1968 by graphic artist Joe Sedacca, who told the architect he wanted only two bedrooms and a wonderful kitchen. The small footprint of the house, just 1,200 square feet, contains some very intricate spaces, however. Former owner Paul Amador was quoted in the New York Times in 1993 when he bought the house from Mr. Sedacca: “I feel like I won the lottery. I’m buying a piece of art for the cost of the raw materials.” (Speaking of winning the lottery, Mr. Amador purchased the home for $245,000 and sold it for $1.75 million in 2016.) And, as Sedacca asked, the house has only two bedrooms plus two simple bathrooms and a kitchen that is certainly serviceable and up to date but hardly huge or “wonderful” by today’s standards.

