Dane County, WI

Authorities investigating Windsor man’s death as homicide; search for missing Windsor woman ongoing

Channel 3000
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Dane County authorities are investigating the death of a Windsor man as a homicide as they continue searching for a missing Windsor woman. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said during a Monday afternoon press conference that people interviewed by detectives in the early stages of their investigation placed the couple’s son, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson, at the scene where his father’s remains were in found last week.

www.channel3000.com

