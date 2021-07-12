Cancel
The Washington Post announces breaking-news reporters for Seoul hub

By WashPostPR
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Eva Rodriguez and Seoul Hub Editor Kendra Nichols today announced breaking-news reporters for The Washington Post’s Seoul hub. This hub, in addition to another base in London, will allow The Post to become a more global newsroom. Launching this summer, these operations will be staffed by reporters and editors whose primary focus will be covering live news for a worldwide audience as it unfolds in the United States and around the globe during nighttime hours in Washington.

