The Washington Post announces breaking-news reporters for Seoul hub
Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Eva Rodriguez and Seoul Hub Editor Kendra Nichols today announced breaking-news reporters for The Washington Post’s Seoul hub. This hub, in addition to another base in London, will allow The Post to become a more global newsroom. Launching this summer, these operations will be staffed by reporters and editors whose primary focus will be covering live news for a worldwide audience as it unfolds in the United States and around the globe during nighttime hours in Washington.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0