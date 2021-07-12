Kids’ gun injuries come with massive costs
Hospitalizations to treat pediatric gun injuries are expensive, and US taxpayers and the poor are bearing the price, according to a new study. The average cost of initial hospitalization to treat pediatric gun injuries in the United States is about $13,000 per patient, according to a new study published in PLOS ONE. A total of about $109 million is spent on such hospitalizations in the country each year. The figures don’t capture the total costs of rehabilitating young gunshot victims, which can be much higher.www.futurity.org
