The Colorado Rockies (44-57) and the Los Angeles Angels (50-50) will collide in the finale of a three-game competition at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 9:38 PM ET. Colorado hit 8 shots in the opening of a 3-game series against the Angels but failed to keep the pace resulting in a 2-6 loss on Monday. The Rockies managed to even the series after scoring 9 runs in the first 4 frames to gain an early 9-0 lead heading to a 12-3 victory over the Angels on Tuesday. Starter Austin Gomber went 6.0 innings of work with two earned runs on five hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out 7 hitters of the Halos. Designated Hitter Sam Hilliard led the charge with two runs on three hits and three RBIs while 2nd Baseman/Shortstop Brendan Rogers added three runs with a double and one RBI in the victory.