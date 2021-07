Volkswagen has a long history of cars that are known all over the world. The Beetle, Golf, and Transporter bus are instantly recognizable anywhere you go, but in China, there are a number of models that you've probably never heard of. And that's why we're here: in the past, we've reported on an electrified version of the original Beetle, a luxury sedan called the Phideon, and even an entire brand that VW created just for China, called Jetta. So when you see the pictures of the questionably styled Volkswagen Ramand below, take solace in the fact that you'll probably never see one driving in your neighborhood.