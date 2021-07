Today, Justin Jabara is pleased to announce new hire to its well-nurtured management team. Daniela Burga joins as Senior VP of Human Resources. "Daniela comes to Meyer Jabara Hotels with a background hotel HR, serving recently as a Corporate Human Resources Director with a notable hotel management company. Her experience with payroll, accounting, and benefits administration make her a valuable resource to our people — especially those eager to rise through the ranks. Daniela started her hotel career as a front desk agent who was promoted to a sales associate and then HR administrative assistant, respectively. It is this type of drive and dedication that she hopes to cultivate at our hotels." said Jabara.