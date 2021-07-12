Odds & Ends: Elizabeth Stanley, Joshua Henry & More to Take the Stage in the Hamptons This Summer

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Elizabeth Stanley, Joshua Henry & More Set for Broadway Out East. Some Broadway favorites are heading to the Hamptons. Broadway Out East, a weekly concert series taking place at Calissa restaurant from July 15 through September 2, will kick off with American Idol and Broadway alum Clay Aiken. The roster also includes Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (July 22), Jessica Vosk (July 29), former Broadway.com vlogger Lilli Cooper (August 5), Brandon Victor Dixon (August 12), Tony-nominated couple Orfeh and Andy Karl (August 19), Joshua Henry (August 26) and Tituss Burgess (September 2). A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to local Hamptons non-profits, including the Bay Street Theater, the Children’s Museum of the East End and Hamptons Community Outreach. Head here for more info!