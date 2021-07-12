Revised Communication Programs Create New Opportunities for Today's Digital World
Undergraduate students have new options for communication programs starting in Fall 2021. The Communication Studies major has been revised so that students now select a track in Strategic Social Media or Strategic Communication Leadership. These areas are currently seeing strong job market growth, which is expected for many years to come. In addition, any student—regardless of major—can now choose to minor in Social Media.www.frostburg.edu
