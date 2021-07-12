Final Fantasy XIV Online The Make It Rain Campaign 2021 Event – start date, unique rewards, and more
The Make It Rain Campaign in Final Fantasy XIV Online has returned with a 2021 edition. Players will take part in the event starting in the middle of July, continuing throughout August. It’s a perfect time to pick up any items you could not grab last year and an ideal time for any new players who have just joined Final Fantasy XIV Online. Here’s all the information you need for The Make It Rain Campaign 2021 event.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0