Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Samsung's next Unpacked event will be August 11

By Jason Cipriani
ZDNet
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Evan Blass, who goes by @eveaks on Twitter and is widely known for his accurate leaks (especially when it comes to Samsung news and products), posted... well, everything we need to know about Samsung's next Unpacked event. According to Blass, the next Samsung Unpacked will take place...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Blass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Tech Company#Animated Images#Eveaks#Samsung Unpacked#Galaxy Note#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Twitter
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy buyer's guide: The best Samsung phones at every price in 2021

This story was originally published . Added new information for several devices from Android Police's own reviews. As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals at Samsung.com, where you can find some of the best Android devices available in the market, and you can save tons of cash if you’re willing to trade in your current smartphone. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s currently getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, meaning that you can grab the base model with 128GB storage for just $100. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are getting $100 instant savings, which, combined with the $600 trade-in value, could get you a new device for $200 and $400, respectively.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner, and Samsung's got an Inception-inspired trailer to pique your interest

We're officially two weeks out from the launch of Samsung's fall flagships, and thanks to a series of extensive leaks over the last couple of months, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Not only will we finally see an S Pen-capable folding phone, but with any luck, the first Wear OS 3 watches will show their faces as well. If you're looking for a reason to get excited, Samsung's trailer for Galaxy Unpacked is teasing some big changes to the concept of a smartphone.
Technologypocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Hints Pixel 6 Event, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Teaser & more! (video)

OnePlus 9 Pro, Chromebooks and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 and more devices are on sale today. The official news today still begin with deals, starting with new OnePlus devices as rumors hint to the T variant taking a hiatus. Amazon currently has the OnePlus 9 Pro for 117 dollars off, meaning you can get it for 951 bucks in most color variants.. And I don’t blame you if you find it still expensive. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting a 100 dollar discount, so you can grab it for 180. If you want a Samsung phone to pair that with, their trade-in deals are still going strong so you can get the Galaxy S21 for 100 bucks, the s21 Plus for 200 or the S21 Ultra for as low as 400 bucks but then again, you do need an eligible device to trade in. We also have some reservation offers with great perks for Galaxy Unpacked at the top of the description if you plan to get a new foldable. Going back to Amazon, the Nokia 8.3 5G is 179 bucks off, leaving it at 420. Finally, the Fire TV Stick 4K which I love is getting a 10 dollar price drop, leaving it at 40 bucks. We have more offers on other Samsung products, Laptops, Acer Chromebooks and more.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Wants To Make Foldables Mainstream & Unpacked Is Going To Show Us How

In its latest earnings report, Samsung showed that it can make money even without selling a ton of smartphones. As its mobile division did suffer in the quarter, due to a number of factors. Like the chip shortage, weaker seasonal demand and COVID-related closures at some of its factories. Samsung’s earnings still went up by around 20-percent.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

New Leak Suggests Samsung’s Upcoming Foldables Are Water-Resistant

Foldable phones are known for their fragility, but Samsung may add water resistance to its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. In fact, a new leak from Evan Blass suggests that the phones will feature an IPX8 rating, meaning that they can be fully submerged in water without taking any damage—how is that possible?
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G release may be closer than you think

If you've been faithfully following the mobile tech news these last few months, you were probably not caught off guard by the latest rumor on the Galaxy S21 FE release front. Originally expected to headline an August Unpacked event where Samsung is all but guaranteed to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Buds 2 instead, the inexpensive sequel to 2020's hugely popular S20 FE 5G was reportedly delayed due to global chip shortages.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Note 21: why there's no new Note coming this year

After months of leaks and speculation it's official: the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is canceled. That news comes direct from TM Roh, Samsung's President and Head of Mobile Communications, so it doesn't get much more official than that. Roh doesn't say exactly why the phone has been canceled, but there...
BusinessZDNet

Samsung pushes vRAN to take larger role in 5G networks

A Samsung executive has claimed the role of virtualised RAN (vRAN) technology in wireless networks will continue to grow even when telcos move onto 6G and beyond. The claim comes days after Verizon and Samsung announced the completion of a fully virtualised 5G data session over C-band spectrum, from 4GHz to 8GHz. Samsung is currently the network equipment provider for the US telcos' 5G network deployment, having signed a $6.6 billion supply contract last year.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 leak so much, Samsung just confirmed the best rumors

We’re about two weeks away from Samsung’s summertime Unpacked event. That’s where it’ll unveil its new flagship phones for the second half of 2021. Anyone following Samsung news knows exactly what’s coming on August 11th, however. There are precious few Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 surprises left, if any. The design and durability improvements, the high-end specs, and the brand new features have all already leaked. The leaks aren’t done yet though, as the Fold 3 and Flip 3 specs appeared online again. Since everyone knows practically everything about the phones anyway, Samsung pretty much decided to give up....
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A52s price leaks ahead of official launch

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G at the Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event in March. Fourth months later, leaks are saying that a third variant of the device called Galaxy A52s will be releasing soon. Today, a new report exposes the price of this model. According...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Enable Live Caption On Samsung Galaxy Phones

If you remember, Google introduced the Live Caption feature in Android 10 back in 2019. At that time, the feature is available only on Pixel and selected Android devices. However, now the Live Caption feature is available on most devices running on Android 11. If you have a Samsung Galaxy...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Huawei P50 Pro specifications leaked ahead of the official launch tomorrow

Huawei may no longer be one the biggest smartphone makers out there, but it hasn’t given up on smartphones just yet — despite all odds against it. Last month, the Chinese company unveiled two new tablets in the MatePad Pro and MatePad 11 running its new HarmonyOS. Now the company is gearing up to launch the Huawei P50 series, and ahead of its official reveal tomorrow, a major leak has served up full specifications of the Pro model.

Comments / 0

Community Policy