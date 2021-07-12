Cancel
Premier League

Marcus Rashford opens up on England penalty miss and "difficult season" in emotional statement

By Mark Taylor
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago

Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to open up on his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final.

The forward also revealed that he was low on confidence after what he described as a "difficult" season for the Red Devils.

Taking to his hugely popular Twitter and Instagram accounts, Rashford penned a truly heartfelt message to fans who have followed him for club and country.

"I don't even know where to start and I don't know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time," he wrote.

"I've had a difficult season, I think that's clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJLo6_0aukImWN00
Marcus Rashford has penned a message to fans of England and Man Utd on social media (Image: Frank Augstein/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

"I've always backed myself for a penalty but something didn't quite feel right.

"During the long run up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted.

"I felt as thought I had let my teammates down. I felt as though I had let everyone down.

"A penalty was all I'd been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one?

"It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's probably not a word to quite describe how this feels.

Can England bounce back and win the 2022 World Cup? Let us know in the comments below

"Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had of gone differently.

"Whilst I continue to say sorry I want to shoutout my teammates.

"This summer has ben one of the best camps I've ever experienced and you've all played a role in that.

"A brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable. Your success is my success. Your failures are mine.

"I've grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it b the colour of my skin, where I grew up, or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch.

"I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

"I've felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rnnu_0aukImWN00
Rashford hit the post with his penalty in the shootout (Image: Pool via REUTERS)

"I dreamt of days like this. The messages I've received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing their response in Withington had em on the verge of tears.

"The communities that always had me wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.

"I'm Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.

"For all the kind messages, thank you. I'll be back stronger. We'll be back stronger."

