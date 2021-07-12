Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Osceola THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND NORTH CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
