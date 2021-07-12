Cancel
Love Island 2021: Rachel dumped from villa as Teddy chooses Faye in re-coupling

Love Island 's Rachel Finni became the latest person to be dumped from the villa tonight.

The 29-year-old was left single during the latest re-coupling, and therefore was sent home from the luxury Spanish abode.

It seems newcomer Teddy Soares preferred Faye Winter as he decided to couple up with her, which left Rachel on her own.

Elsewhere, Jake chose to remain coupled with Liberty, while Brad opted for Lucinda.

Liam decided to pair up with bombshell Millie, and Toby moved his affections toward Chloe.

More new couples were formed as Hugo chose to pair up with Sharon, and Aaron opted for Kaz - but just as friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVPEM_0aukIgE100
Love Island's Rachel Finni became the latest person to be dumped from the villa tonight

"I’m buzzing, he’s fit," Faye said. "But at the same time I’ve lost one of my best friends in here," she added of Rachel.

Teddy later said: "It was such a hard decision, but I had to go with my heart because she wowed me."

However, Kaz admitted that she very much still had her eye on Teddy and said she was disappointed that she wasn't in a couple with him.

"Teddy’s not ruled out," she said, but she said something completely different to Faye as they spoke to one another in the garden.

Following her exit, Rachel admitted that she felt it was her time to go.

Asked if she was surprised at being dumped, Rachel replied: "Not at all. I wasn’t in a friendship couple that was strong enough for me so it was my time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38i0RX_0aukIgE100
It seems newcomer Teddy Soares preferred Faye Winter as he decided to couple up with her

She also confirmed whether or not she thinks anyone in the villa is playing a game, saying: "Right now, no, but they are all definitely capable. The last two days people are starting to do things that didn’t match their personality when they went in."

Rachel said she would love the chance to go back into the villa before the series ends, just so that she can stir things up.

"Honestly, I would beg to go in. If you want to send me back in at any point, I’d do it," she said.

"I’d be unapologetic, strong and forthright. I would definitely go back in and be ready to stir the pot until the pot broke."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXaE2_0aukIgE100
Rachel admitted that she wasn't surprised at all that she had been dumped (Image: ITV2)

Later on in the episode, the group took part in a challenge and were asked to get saucy in a ‘spit the roast’ competition.

The boys had to pass the entire contents of a Sunday roast dinner to the girls as fast as they could.

As always with Love Island there were plenty of twists and turns, as the boys had to throw the food to the girls in the first round, but transport the rest of the meal using only their mouths in the second round.

Speaking with Brad in the Beach Hut, Lucinda said: "I think we work really well together. You take things quite seriously. You’re quite competitive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmWTv_0aukIgE100
Teddy arrived in the villa recently and had to choose who he wanted to pair up with in the latest re-coupling

But it's unsure how Brad and Lucinda will get on over the next few days.

After Sunday's episode, Love Island viewers praised Lucinda for getting “the ick” as they thought the Geordie had been “love-bombing” her.

Love-bombing is a coin termed for those who are quick to shower their potential other half with promises of romance and affection quickly into their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyQpa_0aukIgE100
Rachel was clearly gutted to have left the ITV2 dating show

Over the past couple of episodes, Brad has made no secret of his interest in new girl Lucinda, promising that he’s marriage material, a cook around the house, and only interested in relationships rather than flings.

It seemed to work too - until the pair shared a snog and Lucinda began to second guess Brad’s motives.

She was later seen talking to Faye, who had also previously tried things with Brad, and admitted she feels like she’s “being sold a dream”.

Faye, who had also previously tried to make a connection with Brad, warned Lucinda he was the type of guy to “talk at you rather than with you” and said: “It's a conver-me-sation not a conv-us-ation."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV HUB.Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

