Monmouth County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OCEAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MONMOUTH COUNTIES At 459 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover Beaches North, or near Toms River, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Several reports of power outages and wires down have been received from the Lakewood and Toms River areas. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Toms River, Lakewood, Beachwood, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Mantoloking, Leisure Village, Allenwood, Dover Beaches North, Leisure Village East, Dover Beaches South, Ramtown, Brick Township, Point Pleasant, Neptune City, Brielle, Spring Lake Heights, Bradley Beach and South Toms River. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 86 and 99. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

