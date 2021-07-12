Cancel
Banks County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Hall, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Hall; Jackson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN HALL...BANKS AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Homer, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Commerce, Homer, Lula, Maysville, Gillsville, Pinefield Crossroads, Hollingsworth and Banks Crossing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#17 30 00#Banks Crossing
