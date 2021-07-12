Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Poll: What’s the Best Brian Johnson-Era AC/DC Song? – Vote Now

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the best Brian Johnson-era AC/DC song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Bon Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Dc#Loudwire Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Music
Related
Musictimes-georgian.com

'For Those About to Rock' confirmed AC/DC's might

My first recollections of hearing AC/DC were from the period now considered the band’s heyday. “The Thunder from Down Under” as the Australian band was called, had achieved what few but all great rock bands do when faced with adversity. Having lost Bon Scott, their original lead singer, in early 1980, they enlisted British singer Brian Johnson from the band Geordie to fill the position. With their next release, they broke through with the mega-selling album “Back in Black”, still regarded by many as one of the greatest hard rock albums of all time, having sold over 50 million copies worldwide, reaching number four on the U.S. Billboard Album Charts in 1980, and even in 2021, ranking number seven on the U.S. Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

How to write an AC/DC song in 30 seconds

Turns out it’s not that hard to write an AC/DC song. Helpful. (Via DB) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MusicAOL Corp

Founding Slipknot member and acclaimed drummer Joey Jordison dead at age 46

Joey Jordison, best known as the former drummer, co-songwriter, and co-founder of influential alternative metal band Slipknot as well as the guitarist for horror-punk group Murderdolls, has died, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by his family. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer,...
MusicRevolver

6 Best New Songs Right Now: 7/16/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in metalcore, hardcore, industrial and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
Musictheobelisk.net

Magnetic Eye Records Announces Back in Black ReduxThe Best of AC/DC Tribute Lineups

I’ll readily admit I’m not the biggest AC/DC fan in the world, but with an initial Kickstarter goal of four thousand dollars that, as of this post, is currently at well over four times that amount, why would Magnetic Eye Records ever stop putting out ‘Redux’ records? Clearly they’ve found a thing that works, lets them pull in an array of killer artists from around the world, and is only well supported by the fanbase. Shit, they got Udo Dirkschneider to be on a track with Howling Giant. That’s awesome. You just have to throw up your hands at the inevitable, I guess. ‘Redux’ forever.
MusicPosted by
KRMG

AC/DC “Back In Black” Turns 41

AC/DC released “Back In Black” July 25, 1980. It was the first album featuring new lead singer Brian Johnson. The album is a tribute to former lead singer Bon Scott who died 5 months earlier. AC/DC “Back In Black” turns 41!. -- Doug O’Brien. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
Musicwfav951.com

Flashback: AC/DC Releases ‘Back In Black’

It was 41 years ago Sunday (July 25th, 1980), that AC/DC released their biggest selling album ever, Back In Black. It was the band's first set without lead singer Bon Scott, who had died on February 19th, 1980 at age 33, after passing out and choking on his own vomit following a long night of drinking.
Music96krock.com

AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’: Every Song Ranked from Great to Greatest

There are big albums, there are monster albums and then there’s AC/DC’s Back In Black, which in terms of grandness is like Godzilla on HGH. The landmark album turns 41 on July 25, but frankly, it feels weird attaching a number to a work like this. Why? Because it’s timeless. It’s never lost its sense of cool, nor has it really aged or become “dated.”
MusicPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Country Song on the Radio in July 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​
Musicwcsx.com

Black Sabbath: The Best 30 Songs From The Ozzy Osbourne Era(s), Ranked

Fifty years ago this week (September 18), the mighty Black Sabbath released their second album, Paranoid, in America. A bit tighter than their self-titled debut, which came out earlier in the year, Paranoid‘s title track became their biggest radio hit in America. The album also had “Luke’s Wall/War Pigs” and “Iron Man,” But the 41-minute album didn’t waste a second: it’s a perfect album.
Musichennemusic.com

AC/DC share story behind Witch’s Spell video

AC/DC are telling the story behind the making of a video for the “Power Up” track, “Witch’s Spell”, in a new audio package posted by the band. Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams can be heard detailing the production of the clip, which was directed, edited and animated by Wolf & Crow using band performance footage shot by Clemens Habicht for the latest song issued from the band’s seventeenth studio record.
Rock MusicRevolver

See Slipknot's Joey Jordison Fill in for Lars at 2004 Metallica Show

Beyond being a co-founder of Slipknot and a member of numerous other bands throughout his prolific career, Joey Jordison was also one of the most reliable hired guns in metal. The late drummer sat behind the kit on tours with Korn, Rob Zombie and Ministry, and he even had a brief stint as a fill-in for the almighty Metallica.
MusicNew Haven Register

Jeff LaBar, Guitarist for Hard Rock Band Cinderella, Dies at 58

Jeff LaBar, guitarist for the hard rock band Cinderella, which rose to multi-platinum status in the late 1980s, has died at age 58. No cause of death has been given. Cinderella had not recorded an album since 1994 but had continued to tour until a few years ago, at which point they irretrievably broke up, according to band members.
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Corey Taylor Explains How His Lyrics Will Be Different on Next Slipknot Album

It has been known for a while that Slipknot have been working on a new album, the successor to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, and in a new interview, Corey Taylor has offered some insight as to what fans can expect, noting that the band aims to expand their sound and that the lyrics, which he's finished, will take a different approach from recent years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy