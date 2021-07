CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lollapalooza is back -- in person -- but you don’t have to be in Chicago to enjoy it this weekend. The festival has teamed with Hulu to stream performances from Thursday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 1, running from about 2 p.m. each day and including sets by Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Tyler, the Creator, Modest Mouse and more. The broadcast schedule and other details can be found via hulu.com/lollapalooza.