Ben Slavin, Global head of ETFs at the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) has confidence that a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) shall be in place before the end of 2021. The ETF specialist acknowledged that the bank was receiving a tremendous amount of demand from its asset management and institutional clients for services related to cryptocurrencies. The bank was thus exploring ways in which it could have a bitcoin ETF approved to enhance its management of the millions of dollars in the products it serviced for clients.