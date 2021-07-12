Missouri River fishing update

The Gallatin is on Hoot Owl from Shed's Bridge in Four Corners to where it joins the Missouri River, so no fishing after 2pm. But upstream from Four Corners is fishing very well. Nymphing is a good option with stonefly patterns and attractor patterns like perdigons, copper johns, and prince nymphs. Dry dropper rigs will produce as well, use a hopper or chubby, followed by a smaller attractor nymph. Yellow Sallies, caddis, and mayflies are hatching out there, so have some dries ready to go. Caddis and mayflies will be better in the evenings as the sun starts to set and fish start looking up. As the water warms fish can be found in faster riffles that offer them a better oxygen supply. Use a net and heavier line in order to wrangle fish in quickly and limit their fatigue.