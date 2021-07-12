Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Missouri River fishing update

By SD Missouri River Tourism
Capital Journal
 17 days ago

The weather this week is mostly 90’s. Bring plenty of water, bug spray, and sunscreen along. Expect busy boat ramps and fish cleaning stations. Enjoy some time outdoors on the Missouri River in central South Dakota and good luck catching!. Lake Oahe. In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing...

www.capjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Catfish#Sunscreen#90#Mobridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Pierre, SDgowatertown.net

BREAKING: Bodies of two people recovered from Missouri River near Pierre

PIERRE, S.D.–The bodies of two people have been recovered from the Missouri River near Farm Island southeast of Pierre. Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan says a report was received just after 11 p.m. Wednesday of two missing individuals last seen fishing at Farm Island. Sheriff’s Deputies and South Dakota Game,...
HobbiesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Fish Jumping Into A Boat On The Wabash River

I come from a long line of fishermen. One of the first things my dad taught us how to do was to fish and rife a horse, but not at the same time. LOL. We recently took my granddaughter fishing for the first time and she loved it. The tradition is being carried on.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Sioux City Fire Rescue recovers body from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities recovered a body from the Missouri River Friday, which matches the description of a person seen entering the water on Tuesday. At 9:30 a.m., a boater discovered a body floating in the river one mile north of the Dakota City boat ramp on the Iowa side of the river, according to a statement from Sioux City Fire Rescue. The fire department responded to the area, secured the body and removed it from the water.
Montana StatePosted by
MY 103.5

Fishing Closures and Restrictions For Rivers in SW Montana

Many rivers throughout southwest Montana have drought-related fishing restrictions and closures that went into effect on Wednesday, July 21. Some rivers are under "Hoot Owl" fishing restrictions which prohibits fishing between 2:00 p.m - midnight. Fishing Closures have been issued for many rivers in southwest Montana. A fishing closure prohibits any type of fishing on the stretch of water specified.
Kremmling, COgrandgazette.net

River call means good news for recreation and fishing

Just one week after Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) asked “anglers to voluntarily avoid fishing on the Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle” due to “extremely low flows and warm water temperatures,” water levels have come up and temperatures have receded, permitting an end to the voluntary fishery closure and providing some much-desired relief for fishers and boaters on the highly-recreated area known as the Upper Colorado.
Williamston, NCDaily Reflector

Record fish landed in Roanoke River

WILLIAMSTON – Most fishing stories end up with the words “I had a big one, but it got away”. Fortunately for Rocky Baker of Four Oaks those words were never uttered. At 9:45 p.m. on the Roanoke River near Williamston, Baker snagged a blue catfish weighing in at a whopping 127.1 pounds. This catch logged in a new state record.
Plattsmouth, NEWOWT

Plattsmouth council sinks Missouri River boat club road repairs

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - For 60 years, generations of families have enjoyed hot summers along the Missouri River near Plattsmouth. But the 2019 flood destroyed a public street that serves as the only wan into a private campground. The city and members of the Plattsmouth Boat Club are at odds...
HobbiesKYUK

Subsistence Salmon Fishing Opens On Yukon River For First Time This Season

For the first time this year, lower Yukon River fishermen will be allowed to subsistence fish for salmon. The announcement comes as state biologists estimate that king, or Chinook, salmon have almost entirely passed through the lower waters. State managers opened subsistence salmon fishing at 1 p.m. on July 22...
TravelPosted by
Only In South Dakota

This River Cabin Resort In South Dakota Is The Ultimate Spot For A Getaway

Are you looking for a true Only in South Dakota getaway that will show you a side of the state that you have never seen before? If so, we highly recommend retreating to a cozy and private river cabin, which is exactly what you will find via this South Dakota resort: Do you have a […] The post This River Cabin Resort In South Dakota Is The Ultimate Spot For A Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
PoliticsPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Rivers Becoming Too Low and Too Hot for Fish

The continuing drought and the early fire season continue to cause major restrictions throughout Montana. In Western Montana, Stage 2 fire restrictions have been put on most lands, including, most recently, on those of the Bureau of Land Management. But, starting in southwest Montana and on into eastern Montana, it's the rivers that are, literally, taking the heat.
Coquille, ORWorld Link

Warm weather fishing updates and guidance

Temperatures have moderated in many areas of the state. However, drought and low water levels persist and we can expect water temperatures to spike again later in the summer. Here’s what you should know about fishing in these conditions. Best bets for weekend fishing. Despite the low water levels and...
Hobbiesfinsandfeathersonline.com

Gallatin River Fishing Report 7/16/2021

The Gallatin is on Hoot Owl from Shed's Bridge in Four Corners to where it joins the Missouri River, so no fishing after 2pm. But upstream from Four Corners is fishing very well. Nymphing is a good option with stonefly patterns and attractor patterns like perdigons, copper johns, and prince nymphs. Dry dropper rigs will produce as well, use a hopper or chubby, followed by a smaller attractor nymph. Yellow Sallies, caddis, and mayflies are hatching out there, so have some dries ready to go. Caddis and mayflies will be better in the evenings as the sun starts to set and fish start looking up. As the water warms fish can be found in faster riffles that offer them a better oxygen supply. Use a net and heavier line in order to wrangle fish in quickly and limit their fatigue.
HobbiesWilliston Daily Herald

SEND Fishing Update: Zander Expand, Bluegill Boom?

High waters in southeastern North Dakota from the fall of 2019 have receded some during this summer’s hot and dry conditions, but lakes remain in good fishing shape throughout the district, and the bite has been solid on many, according to BJ Kratz, Southeast District Fisheries Supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDG&F). While most waters are down anywhere from nine to 18 inches in the region in comparison to last season, levels remain stable enough to prevent access concerns and fishery issues such as summerkill and dangerous blue-green algae blooms, with the latter possibly tied to lack of spring runoff brining in the usual nutrients that help spur its growth each summer.
Yankton, SDSioux City Journal

Development nearly rebuilt after 2011 Missouri River flood

YANKTON, S.D. — For Doug and Linda Larson, the 2011 Missouri River flooding still affects their lives and property a decade later. The couple owns and operates Larson’s Landing, a riverfront development west of Yankton. Their original 84-unit rental park — both mobile homes and campers — was inundated from May-September 2011.
Hobbiesthecoastlandtimes.com

Fishing on the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge

Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge offers a wide variety of fishing experiences. What you catch depends on where you fish. Inside the refuge there are canals, creeks and lakes where the water might be acidic. In those waters, there are catfish, sunfish and chain pickerel, while fishing from the refuge shorelines into the sound might find you catching flounder, rockfish and speckled trout.
Hobbiescarolinasportsman.com

Broad River smallmouth bass fishing report for mid-July

A day of smallmouth fishing with guides Mike McSwain and Willlie Dial of Broad River Smallmouth offered a glimpse into one of the best smallmouth fisheries in the Carolinas. The fishing is outstanding on the Broad River for smallmouth bass right now in the heat of summer. And that goes for any section of the river. And that also goes for big bronzebacks.
Lifestylerexburgstandardjournal.com

Ririe Reservoir fishing update

Fisheries biologists completed their annual kokanee monitoring effort on Ririe Reservoir in early June. This annual monitoring effort consists of setting ten gill nets at standardized locations suspended in the thermocline, the depth at which water temperature is changing fastest. We estimated the second highest catch rates since our annual monitoring program for kokanee began in 2015.
Sportstribuneledgernews.com

Columbia paddlers ready for a 340-mile race along the Missouri River

An event billed as “the world’s longest nonstop river race” starts Tuesday, and 36 paddlers from Columbia will be testing themselves in kayaks, canoes and other watercraft to try and finish it. The 16th annual Missouri American Water MR340 starts in Kansas City and finishes in St. Charles, a 340-mile...

Comments / 0

Community Policy