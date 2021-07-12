Cancel
NHL

Ex-NBC analyst Pierre McGuire joins Senators front office

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDWQH_0aukI5qV00

NEW YORK — Longtime television analyst Pierre McGuire is returning to an NHL front office with the Ottawa Senators.

He will be their senior vice president of player development.

McGuire was one of the faces of NBC Sports’ hockey coverage since 2006 and often served as the between-the-benches analyst. McGuire spent time as a coach, scout and executive before his broadcasting career.

This is a return to those roots for the 59-year-old. McGuire was a Senators pro scout between 1994 and 1996 before going into radio and TV. He won the Stanley Cup twice as a Pittsburgh scout and assistant in the early 1990s.

©2021 Cox Media Group

