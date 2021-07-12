Wed licenses

Paul Keane and Eileen Keeley-Keane of Bandera, TX, are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Brendan Keane, and Kaitlyn Golbeck, daughter of Tom and Michelle Golbeck of Crystal Lake, IL. The Sacrament of Matrimony was celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL, on July 3, 2021, with Fr. Akan Simon officiating. A dinner and dance reception followed at Turnberry Country Club in Village of Lakewood, IL. The bride and groom are both 2020 graduates of the University of Notre Dame and are currently employed by Discover Financial and EY(Ernst and Young), respectively. Brendan, a 2016 graduate of Bandera High School, and Kate plan to reside in Crystal Lake, IL.
