Maryland State

Wed licenses

APG of Wisconsin
 17 days ago

Brent J. Rood and Samantha L. Kurkowski, both 27 and of Maryland Heights, St. Louis County, Mo. Edward A. Buckwalter and Andrea E. Martin, both 55 and of Barron. Robert J. Berger, 32, and Kaleah M. Bautch, 34, both of Rice Lake. Cody J. Vought, 25, and Kala M. Robb,...

www.apg-wi.com

#Minneapolis#Rice Lake#St Louis County#Nisswa
Hayward, WI

Minnesota caller who threatened Hayward McDonald’s jailed, charged

A person from Minnesota who “referred to mass shootings and made other threatening comments toward the McDonald’s business” in Hayward, according to a Hayward Police Department press release, is in custody and is charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a telephone. The Hayward City Police...
Minnesota State

Minnesota woman beheaded in broad daylight, allegedly by boyfriend

A 55-year-old woman was beheaded in broad daylight near Minneapolis on Wednesday, and her abusive boyfriend was arrested for the killing, reports said. The decapitated body of America Mafalda Thayer was discovered lying on the ground next to a car by cops who responded to a stabbing in Shakopee, Minnesota, according to KMSP.
Rochester, IN

Police investigating after toddler drowns in Rochester

Police in Fulton County are investigating what they say is an accidental drowning of a toddler at a home in Rochester. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home on Lakeview Bend just before 4:30 PM on Monday after an 18-month old toddler was found in a residential pond and was not breathing. A neighbor was called to help and went into the pond to save the toddler.
Illinois State

Endangered missing Missouri woman may be headed to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory at the request of the Washington County Sheriffs Office, Missouri. The Washington County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in locating Carol Nance. Nance is a 65 year-old-white woman. She is 5' 4"...
Bandera, TX

WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT

Paul Keane and Eileen Keeley-Keane of Bandera, TX, are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Brendan Keane, and Kaitlyn Golbeck, daughter of Tom and Michelle Golbeck of Crystal Lake, IL. The Sacrament of Matrimony was celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL, on July 3, 2021, with Fr. Akan Simon officiating. A dinner and dance reception followed at Turnberry Country Club in Village of Lakewood, IL. The bride and groom are both 2020 graduates of the University of Notre Dame and are currently employed by Discover Financial and EY(Ernst and Young), respectively. Brendan, a 2016 graduate of Bandera High School, and Kate plan to reside in Crystal Lake, IL.
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

2 Minnesotans Arrested In Nebraska With 5,000 Fentanyl Pills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman from Minnesota were arrested in Nebraska last month for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl. According to the East Central Drug Task Force, the 21-year-old man from Cambridge and 20-year-old woman from North Branch will face trafficking and drug-related charges, and could face additional federal charges. The task force said 5,000 fentanyl pills and 6 grams of cocaine were seized during the arrest on June 18. The man was apparently under investigation for distributing the pills in Isanti and Chicago counties. (credit: East Central Drug Task Force) “These drugs are exceptionally dangerous in our communities, especially among young adults experimenting with drug use,” the task force said in a release. “Ingestion of these pills can be fatal, and members of our communities have already died as a result.” WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.   More On WCCO.com: Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scam That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars Family Of Boy Thrown From Third-Floor Balcony Sues Mall Of America Red Lake Nation Police Officer Ryan Bialke Killed In Line Of Duty WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation
Logansport, IN
Pharos-Tribune

Logansport woman killed in Monticello-area collision

A Saturday evening collision between a motorcycle and car near Monticello ended with one Logansport resident dead and another hospitalized. Stacy Collins, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, said White County Sheriff Bill Brooks. Collins was the passenger on a motorcycle driven by her husband, Brandon Collins, who was taken to Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Cass County, IN

Highway worker critically injured in Cass County work zone

WALTON, Ind. — A highway worker suffered multiple broken bones when he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in Cass County early Wednesday. State police say the crash happened on US 35 near Cass County Road 500 South near Walton around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 83-year-old James Paullus was approaching the area, where Charles Davis was holding a stop sign to control traffic around a highway crew that was working on the road. Paullus stopped, but his truck was clipped by a Nissan Sentra driven by 38-year-old Yigermal Getachew of Indianapolis, who failed to stop and swerved to avoid Paullus' truck.
Kenosha, WI

Kappeler-Hart Wedding

Diannalee Hart of Kenosha and Scott Kappeler of Pleasant Prairie were married on May 22, 2021, at First United Methodist in Kenosha. Lead Pastor Susan Patterson-Sumwalt performed the 1p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Floyd Hart of Pleasant Prairie and Althea Gustafson of Batavia, Ill., and the son of Bruce and Pat Kappeler of Pleasant Prairie.
Public Health
CBS Minnesota

Walz: State Will Begin Offering $100 Reward For COVID Vaccinations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday afternoon that every eligible Minnesotan who receives their COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of weeks will have the opportunity get a $100 Visa gift card. The giveaway starts Friday and will last through Aug. 15. “We have made so much progress to combat this virus. We cannot give up ground now, especially with students returning to the classroom this fall,” Walz said in a release. “Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal – all you have to do is roll up your sleeves.” Those who receive their...
Walla Walla, WA

Conklin-Park wedding

Trista Conklin of College Place and Charles Park of Walla Walla wed on June 19, 2021, in the back yard at the Pasco home of the bride's parents, Dave and Jean Conklin. The Rev. Scott Mans officiated. A reception was held at the Conklin home. Trista graduated in 1991 from...
Otter Tail County, MN

Water Rescue in Otter Tail Lake

A teenage boy who became trapped in the water on Otter Tail Lake Sunday evening was saved by a quick-thinking bystander. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred near the County Highway 72 dam after a teenage boy and girl were struggling in the water in the bypass. The girl got out, but the boy kept going under the surface.
Hayward, WI

Hayward man charged with stabbing two persons outside bar

A 41-year-old Hayward man, Jonathon Marshall Hughes, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and recklessly endangering safety after he reportedly stabbed and wounded two men outside the Moccasin Bar on July 17. Hughes, of 10820 Beal Avenue-No. 2E, is being held in jail on a $500,000 cash bond pending...
Wisconsin State

This is the Worst County to Live in Wisconsin

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....

