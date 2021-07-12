Cancel
Congress & Courts

House appropriators want to shave $44M off Air Force’s flagship hypersonic program

By Valerie Insinna
Military Times
 16 days ago
WASHINGTON — House appropriators hope to slash funding for the U.S. Air Force’s leading hypersonic missile effort in fiscal 2022, citing increased risk as the program moves from flight testing into production. The Air Force is seeking about $161 million in FY22 to produce the first 12 AGM-183A Air Launched...

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

