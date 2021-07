Jeff Merkley and Graham Trainor: '...Woefully outdated labor laws continue to undermine workers' rights.'The nation watched earlier this year as heroic warehouse workers at the Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Despite intense pressure, intimidation and bullying by one of the largest corporations in the world, they fought to reclaim their fair share of power and form a union. They spoke out about an experience familiar to so many working people — the stress of being overworked, underpaid, and afraid for the future. Given the plans for a massive new Amazon fulfillment center in Woodburn, it is important...