There are few sites as divisive and emotionally stirring as Jedwabne, especially when dealing with contemporary Polish-Jewish relations. Jedwabne is the name of the town where a group of around 40 Polish citizens rounded up their Jewish neighbors, forced them into a wooden building, and burnt them alive—mercilessly murdering the children along with their parents. According to the Institute of National Remembrance in Poland, at least 340 Polish Jews were murdered there. This all happened on July 10, 1941, exactly 80 years ago this past weekend.