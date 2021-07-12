Cancel
Naples, FL

Bahia Bowls franchise opens in North Naples

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBahia Bowls Acai Café opened Friday in the former space of Planet Smoothie next to Miller’s Ale House on Naples Boulevard in North Naples. The franchise’s made-to-order menu has a variety of customizable superfood fruit bowls and smoothies. The concept has grown since the first Bahia Bowls launched in Estero in 2017. Another new franchise also is planned to open in October near Petar’s Restaurant in The Center of Bonita Springs. Bahia.

