The Albert family in Mequon is exactly half-vaccinated. Parents John and Kathlyn, a doctor and an instructor of nursing at Marquette, got their shots early in the year. Their 13-year-old son Landon got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine right when it was approved for ages 12 to 15 in May. But their three younger kids — Kiran, 11; Liam, 8; and Brynn, 6 — can’t get the shot yet.