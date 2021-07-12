Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Students Pushing Innovation Program Celebrates Success Amid COVID-19

By Sophie Bui, NCSA
illinois.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Center for Supercomputing Applications' Students Pushing INnovations (SPIN) internship program provides undergraduates at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign the opportunity to address fundamental challenges in high-performance computing, data analysis, visualization, cybersecurity and other areas of interest. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, SPIN interns adapted well to working remotely....

cs.illinois.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Urbana, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Urbana, IL
Health
Champaign, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Champaign, IL
Health
Urbana, IL
Education
Champaign, IL
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arjun Nair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Covid 19#Data Visualization#Data Science#Computer Programming#Uiuc#Illinois Cs#Bioinformatics#Statistics#Oxford Academic#Journal Of Nutrition#Matse Department#Blender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Carbondale, ILsiu.edu

SIU’s Saluki Summer Bridge program helps new students transition to college successfully

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Saluki Summer Bridge is a unique, free two-week program that gives first-year students a head start toward college success as they participate in enrichment courses, leadership activities, check out the learning platforms utilized on campus and get acquainted with all SIU has to offer. They also connect with faculty, staff and administrators and meet other first-year students.
Public Healthtelegram.com

Jane Swift: As schools recover, we must sustain innovations that have proven successful during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the instructional needs of students and their parents’ crucial role in assuring the delivery of high-quality learning. These disruptions which have led to both challenges and innovations will fundamentally alter our nation's K-12 schools, and the work ahead requires resilience and innovation to ensure that all students are prepared for future success.
Carbondale, ILcarbondalereporter.com

Seymour Bryson Future Scholars Program returns to promote student success

Southern Illinois University Museum issued the following announcement on July 28. A group of almost 30 new Salukis have been enjoying a four-week immersive learning experience on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus. It’s all about giving them a jumpstart toward success in their college careers. Through the Dr. Seymour...
Portland, ORpdx.edu

The Cube: Fostering Student Innovation

An on-campus business incubator prepares students for commercial success. Housed in the Portland State Business Accelerator, or PSBA, The Cube is an incubator for student-led businesses. The strategy behind the Cube is to surround student-entrepreneurs with mentorship opportunities, resources and guidance while evaluating their company’s commercial feasibility, with the goal of preparing students for the product market. The staff at the Center for Entrepreneurship, or CE, are looking forward to welcoming a new group of students to The Cube in the Fall of 2021.
CollegesVanderbilt University News

NSF unveils $20 million AI institute with Vanderbilt and partner institutions

Vanderbilt University engineering and education faculty are part of a new $20 million research institute funded by the National Science Foundation that aims to create artificial intelligence tools to advance human learning and education. The NSF AI Institute for Engaged Learning is one of 11 new AI institutes announced July...
Ventura County, CAvcccd.edu

Zero Textbook Cost Program Advances Equity and Academic Success for VCCCD Students

The Ventura County Community College District has implemented the Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) program at Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges. Textbooks and supplies are often among the largest educational expenses college students face. As a result, 65% of college students have avoided purchasing textbooks due to prohibitive prices, according to a recent survey by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.
Chico, CAactionnewsnow.com

CSU pushing to require COVID-19 vaccination for students, employees

CALIFORNIA - On Tuesday, California State University said it is working to require faculty, staff and students who access any of the CSU campuses to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for the fall semester, CSU said. The CSU said it is not waiting for any further action from the U.S....
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Researcher Earns Early-Career Awards for Bioinspired Work

After only a few years as an independent investigator, a University of Texas at Dallas faculty member has earned national recognition for his nature-inspired research in water-harvesting and heat-transfer technology. Dr. Xianming “Simon” Dai, assistant professor of mechanical engineering in the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, recently...
Okmulgee, OKosuit.edu

Culinary Arts Faculty Adapt for Student Success Amid Global Pandemic

OSU Institute of Technology faced the challenge of adapting the unique, hands-on, in-person training to keep students, faculty and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic while still providing the same quality of education the institution is known for. The faculty had to quickly adapt their teaching styles and curriculum to accommodate this unforeseen pandemic.
Marquette, MInmu.edu

COVID-19 Dashboard Team Earns Innovation Award

The Northern Michigan University COVID-19 Dashboard has been selected as the 2021 NMU Team Innovation Award recipient. Chair Cindy Paavola of the Office of the President was joined by team members Michael Bath of the NMU Police Department; Anthony Bertucci, Christopher Danik and Genevieve Morgan of Business Intelligence & Information Services; and Christopher Kirkpatrick of the Health Center.
Cheney, WAewu.edu

Important Covid-19 Info for Students

EWU is requiring all students, in addition to all faculty and staff, to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for this fall, and upload proof of vaccination to our Med+Proctor system for verification. If you are unable to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons, you must submit your “Request for Waiver” form available in Med+Proctor. Failure to submit either proof of vaccination or religious/medical exception by September 15 may result in a $250 fine per university policy. Students who submit documentation via Med+Proctor are eligible for incentives from the EagsVaxUp program.
Jacksonville, FLunf.edu

UNF THRIVE program director discusses peer mentoring programs with the Disability Compliance for Higher Education journal

Dr. Tara Rowe, associate director of Student Accessibility Services (SAS) and director of THRIVE, was recently featured in an interview for the July 2021 issue of Disability Compliance for Higher Education to discuss the peer mentoring programs offered to students registered with SAS at UNF. In the interview, Rowe emphasizes the importance of mentor training that is tailored to the needs of the student and the challenges they face at their specific institution when developing peer mentor programs. She also explains why virtual peer mentoring has been critical during the pandemic, and how peer mentoring programs transitioned to online as an ongoing effort to support students using the UNF performance metrics, specifically with retention and academic rate of progress (APR).
Collegestompkinscortland.edu

Tompkins Cortland Selected for NSF-Funded Project Vision

Tompkins Cortland Community College has been selected to join Project Vision, an initiative supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) designed to catalyze submissions of proposals from two-year colleges not previously associated with NSF Division of Undergraduate Education (DUE) programs. Tompkins Cortland is part of a group of 13 two-year colleges that comprise the second cohort of the five-year project.
Champaign, ILillinois.edu

Patton named College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Venetria K. Patton will become the Harry E. Preble Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign effective Aug. 2, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Patton is currently the head of the School of Interdisciplinary...
Elon, NCELON University

Innovative internship program pairs Elon students with local nonprofits, businesses

A unique partnership is providing 14 Elon students with valuable internship opportunities and professional experience in Alamance County this summer. The pilot program, Elon Interns Advance Alamance, is helping meet the personnel needs of local organizations and business while providing Elon students with the opportunity to develop career skills and explore potential career paths. Through the eight-week program that runs through the end of July, students have been working at 13 companies and organizations in the community, with the students also participating in weekly professional development sessions as a group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy