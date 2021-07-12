Students Pushing Innovation Program Celebrates Success Amid COVID-19

Dr. Tara Rowe, associate director of Student Accessibility Services (SAS) and director of THRIVE, was recently featured in an interview for the July 2021 issue of Disability Compliance for Higher Education to discuss the peer mentoring programs offered to students registered with SAS at UNF. In the interview, Rowe emphasizes the importance of mentor training that is tailored to the needs of the student and the challenges they face at their specific institution when developing peer mentor programs. She also explains why virtual peer mentoring has been critical during the pandemic, and how peer mentoring programs transitioned to online as an ongoing effort to support students using the UNF performance metrics, specifically with retention and academic rate of progress (APR).