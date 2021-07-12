Students Pushing Innovation Program Celebrates Success Amid COVID-19
The National Center for Supercomputing Applications' Students Pushing INnovations (SPIN) internship program provides undergraduates at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign the opportunity to address fundamental challenges in high-performance computing, data analysis, visualization, cybersecurity and other areas of interest. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, SPIN interns adapted well to working remotely....cs.illinois.edu
