Kobe Prentice, a 4-star receiver from Calera, Alabama announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday afternoon, he announced via his Twitter. Prentice was offered a scholarship from Nick Saban's recruiting staff after running a 4.38s 40-yard dash at a camp in late June. At the time, Prentice was committed to the University of Maryland but quickly de-committed from the Terrapins program once he was offered by the Tide. Now that his commitment is official, it's no surprise the in-state product chose Alabama within a month's time.