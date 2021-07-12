VTTI research study seeks participants who use other modes of transportation in the D.C. and Northern Virginia areas

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) is seeking individuals to participate in a research study who often use modes of transportation other than or in addition to driving. The study will explore what types of information individuals want or need while using new forms of transportation. Participation in this study involves the use of Zoom video conferencing software to connect multiple people electronically from the comfort of their own home or office.

