As ill-advised as it may be, Netflix is inviting you to cook with Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have been engaged since February (via People), but it seems that the couple has even more news to share before they walk down the aisle. Hilton seemed over the moon with the engagement news, as she told the outlet at the time, "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter." As for Reum, he seemed equally smitten with his fiancé, telling People, "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner." He added, "She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity, and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife." It's obvious these two are in love!