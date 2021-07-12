Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury Summon ‘Kandisha’ in Shudder’s Supernatural Slasher [Trailer]

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When invoked, she demands the lives of six men.”. Up next from Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury (Inside, Livid, Leatherface) is the Candyman-esque supernatural chiller Kandisha, which is headed to Shudder later this month. The Shudder Original premieres July 22. Find the trailer below, via io9. In Kandisha, “It is...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slasher#Supernatural#Livid#Shudder Original#Bloody Disgusting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Ewan McGregor Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

If there’s one thing Stephen King hates, it’s adaptations of his work making huge deviations from the source material, which is why he’s one of the very few people who prefers the 1997 miniseries of The Shining to Stanley Kubrick’s classic movie, because it’s more faithful to the book. Who wrote screenplay to the three-episode event? Stephen King, of course.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Chilling New Trailer For ‘The Night House’, One of the Year’s Best Horror Films [Video]

It’s about time you know David Bruckner‘s name. The dude is a force and has already delivered the awesome indie The Signal, not to mention the excellent and criminally under-appreciated The Ritual, which was acquired by Netflix out of the Sundance Film Festival. He’s also behind one of the most memorable V/H/S segments – “I like you” – not to mention the crazy surgery sequence in Southbound. And while he’s prepping a remake of Hellraiser for Spyglass and Hulu, horror fans are in for a treat with his remarkable The Night House, a supernatural horror for the arthouse crowd. The movie is a banger and one of the best of the year.
MovieWeb

Man Under Table Trailer Takes You on a Ride Through Dystopian Los Angeles [Exclusive]

Arrow Video is excited to announce the Arrow release of Noel David Taylor's bizarre filmmaking comedy Man Under Table, available exclusively to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and newly launched in Ireland. The feature debut from writer/director Noel David Taylor, who also stars as Guy, a beleaguered, hilariously obnoxious scriptwriter navigating his way through the chaotic indie film scene in a dystopian Los Angeles, Man Under Table world premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival and screened at the Chattanooga Film Festival. The film will debut on ARROW August 2nd.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Demonic’ Trailer: Supernatural Hallucinations Outside The Simulation Will F You Up In Neil Blomkamp’s New Horror

Following his directorial debut, “District 9” (2009), the sky was the limit for South African-Canadian director Neil Blomkamp. “District 9” nabbed four Oscar nods that year, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, and made Blomkamp a sci-fi wunderkind overnight. However, since that auspicious beginning, it’s been a patchy ride—ambitious but mixed efforts like “Elysium” (2013), “Chappie” (2015). Additionally, stalled attempts at making new entries into the “Alien” and “Robocop” franchise ensured he remained out of the filmic consciousness.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Teases Crazy Supernatural Action

A brand new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is filled with insane teases and crazy supernatural action. Originally set to debut last summer, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that theatres around the world have opened up, the Ghostbusters spin-off has positioned itself as the family-friendly Thanksgiving offering. Set decades after the original 80s classic, the film focuses on Egon’s grandkids and how they become the next generation of Ghostbusters when the new town they inhabit becomes filled with supernatural entities.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Loki Director Reveals Who Voiced the Time Keepers [SPOILER]

Loki Director Reveals Who Voiced the Time Keepers [SPOILER]. WARNING: Spoilers below for the final episode of Loki!. The three space lizards who protect the sacred timeline were the most comic bookish aspect of Loki. They also turned out to be completely fake. When confronted, the big lizard bodies broke down to reveal the mechanical puppetry at work. The real time keeper, Loki learned, was He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors. Otherwise known as Immortus in the comics, and Kang in his alternate universe form. And now we know he also provided the voice of the Time Keepers, thanks to an interview with EW. Director Kate Herron and Peyton Reed collaborated on Majors’ casting, as the actor will also play Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But Herron slipped him on before he ever showed up.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Shudder releases trailer for psychological horror Bleed With Me

Shudder has released a trailer for writer-director Amelia Moses’ psychological horror Bleeding with me which follows Rowan (Lee Marshall), a vulnerable young woman who begins to believe that her friend (Lauren Beatty) is stealing her blood during their winter vacation in a remote cabin, when she wakes up with strange incisions on her arm; check it out here…
Moviesgamingideology.com

Shudder Original Horror Teddy Gets A New Trailer

A trailer has come online for the Shudder Original movie teddy. Written and directed by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma, the horror follows Teddy (Anthony Bajon), a twenty-something living in a rural French town who undergoes terrifying changes after being scratched by a beast in the woods; look here…. Teddy, in...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE RETURN: See The Official Trailer For The Award-Winning Supernatural Thriller Ahead Of Next Month's Release

Although it has only premiered at film festivals until now, The Return has already gained some distinguished awards that bode well for the horror/thriller's reception. Not only did Richard Harmon receive the award for Best Actor at the New York City Horror Film Festival, but the movie itself claimed the title of Best Feature at the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival.
MoviesGizmodo

French Horror Film Kandisha Feels Like Candyman's Little Sister

It’s summer in Paris, and three besties—Morjana (Samarcande Saadi), Amélie (Mathilde Lamusse), and Bintou (Suzy Bemba)—are lazing through the days, partying with friends, and working on their graffiti murals inside an empty apartment building that’s scheduled for demolition. Life isn’t perfect, but it’s not terrible, something that changes swiftly when the teens invite a malevolent spirit into their midst.
Retailepicstream.com

Loki Director Wants to Direct a Miss Minutes Slasher Flick

Miss Minutes was initially seen as the cute mascot of the TVA in the first few episodes of Loki. However, that changed when the little clock gave fans the shock of their lives in the Season 1 finale. But is Miss Minutes scary enough to star in her own slasher...
TV SeriesCollider

'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Trailer: Rosa Salazar Is a Hollywood Director Seeking Revenge in Netflix's Supernatural Thriller Series

Netflix has just dropped the official teaser for Brand New Cherry Flavor, a new limited series premiering on the streamer on August 13th. The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes and stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and several others. Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion serve as showrunners as well as writers on the pulpy limited series. Antosca is responsible for creating the shows Channel Zero and The Act, while Zion worked as a writer on Showtime's Billions as well as Antosca's Channel Zero.
MoviesVulture

Demonic Trailer: Dang, These Supernatural Forces Got Hands

In Neill Blomkamp’s latest sci-fi horror, the villains aren’t just the ancient demonic forces murdering everything in sight. They also come in reality’s favorite form: bureaucracy. Carly Pope stars as a woman who reunites with her estranged mother in a medical testing facility where science is keeping her sedated in a simulation. “She went on a homicidal rampage,” a doctor informs her. “This is your chance to ask her why.” Sorry to our moms, she’s better than us. Because once she’s in the simulation, it leads to more questions than answers. Cue spooky montage. “The Vatican has been funding a black ops unit, using priests like soldiers,” the trailer’s demon expert chimes in. “Now that it’s free, it won’t stop coming for you.” Okay, fight these demons, but let’s get those holy-water spray guns locked and loaded. It’s the District 9 and Elysium director’s first feature since 2015’s Chappie, starring Dev Patel, Hugh Jackman, and Sigourney Weaver. Demonic came to him during the pandemic, inspired by films like Paranormal Activity, the South African filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly. Demonic, co-starring Chris William Martin and Nathalie Boltt, will be in theaters and online August 20, you know, if you dare.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Ultra City Smiths Definitely Not Like Anything Else on TV [Trailer]

At BCTV, we try not to pull our punches and to be as open, honest, and upfront when it comes to what we think about shows- good, bad, and all the weird parts in-between. So with that in mind, we have no idea what to think about AMC+, Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace), and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords) upcoming Ultra City Smiths. Combining stop-motion animation with a slew of repurposed baby dolls that we will readily admit freak us the f**k out, we just can't look away- with the combination of pro wrestling, mystery, and noir just too much for us to resist. Could this end up a huge cluster-f**k? Sure, but it could also end up being the most creatively unique thing on screens this year (and that's saying a lot). We just don't know. But what we do know is that at a time when folks complain that no one's attempting anything creatively challenging, there's Ultra City Smiths– like nothing you've seen before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy