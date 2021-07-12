Directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury Summon ‘Kandisha’ in Shudder’s Supernatural Slasher [Trailer]

At BCTV, we try not to pull our punches and to be as open, honest, and upfront when it comes to what we think about shows- good, bad, and all the weird parts in-between. So with that in mind, we have no idea what to think about AMC+, Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace), and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords) upcoming Ultra City Smiths. Combining stop-motion animation with a slew of repurposed baby dolls that we will readily admit freak us the f**k out, we just can't look away- with the combination of pro wrestling, mystery, and noir just too much for us to resist. Could this end up a huge cluster-f**k? Sure, but it could also end up being the most creatively unique thing on screens this year (and that's saying a lot). We just don't know. But what we do know is that at a time when folks complain that no one's attempting anything creatively challenging, there's Ultra City Smiths– like nothing you've seen before.