Chetek, WI

Chetek man pleads not guilty to bomb scare, threat charges

APG of Wisconsin
 18 days ago

A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty on July 7 in Barron County Circuit Court to five felony and three misdemeanor charges related to a six-hour standoff on May 2 in Chetek. Kevin L. Swartz, of Chetek, was charged with bomb scares, terrorist threats-public panic or fear, two battery or threat to law enforcement officer, and failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody, all felonies, on May 5. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia plus another one of possession of THC.

