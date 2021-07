My husband, Steve, and I will soon celebrate 40 years of marriage. I will also be celebrating nearly 40 years of life as a woman in agriculture – a farmer. During my childhood years, I yearned to live on a farm with no real understanding of what it meant to be responsible for the care of crops and cattle. Those first few years of farming were challenging for me as I experienced firsthand the difficulties of a career in agriculture. It would take years of building relationships with the land we farm and the cattle we feed before I could say agriculture was having a positive impact on me personally and the world around me.