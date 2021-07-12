Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Letter: Enough already. Punish those who refuse the vaccine

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding "St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold" (July 1): I can't believe we are once again facing mask mandates because of the delta variant of the coronavirus. What is wrong with us? Why do we coddle those who refuse to get the vaccinations by claiming it is their right? We are bribing them with gift cards, lottery winnings, etc., to go do the decent thing and get vaccinated.

