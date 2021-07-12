Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“Good Girls” Creator and NBC Reuniting for “Dark Dramedy” Serial Killer Thriller “Redrum”

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Jenna Bans, the creator of “Good Girls,” comes a new NBC project titled “Redrum,” billed as “another dark, thriller dramedy about female friends from Universal Television.”. Deadline broke the news today, reporting that “Redrum is described a sexy, swampy dark dramedy/thriller about two best friends — Jess and Sadie...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Zackary Arthur
Person
Fiona Dourif
Person
Don Mancini
Person
Lexa Doig
Person
Jennifer Tilly
Person
Devon Sawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Good Girls#Redrum#Serial Killer#The Creator#Nbc Reuniting#Universal Television#Minnesota Logging Company#Sdcc#Usa Syfy#Stargate#Sg1#Pacific Time Lrb#Us Canada#American#Channel Zero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

The best horror movies on Netflix

Thanks to streaming services like Netflix, getting a good cinematic scare has never been easier, but let’s be frank, finding the best horror movies in a huge online library of films can be a terrifying nightmare. Netflix has a giant variety of movies for any kind of horror lover to enjoy. From chilling independent films, to goosebumps-inducing blockbusters, there is so much to pick from that it can be overwhelming to find the scariest movies all by yourself.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Awesome Serial Killer Movies Based on True Stories

People love stories about serial killers, it’s hard to say why and it’s even harder to comprehend the true nature of it, but folks are drawn to these stories and as a result, so are the actors that take on the roles. There are plenty of serial killer movies that have little if anything to do with a real-life killer, but there are also quite a few that are based on true stories and take on a life of their own. Those stories are perhaps some of the most detestable and disturbing since there’s a possibility that such things really have happened and there is the reality that some of these things did happen in the past, and there were people out there that made them happen. That level of depravity is hard for a lot of people to understand since it tends to take a mind that’s well past the sane mark and a lot of people don’t want to admit that they can entertain such thoughts. But oh, do they enjoy watching the result that comes from such thinking since there are plenty of people that are more than happy to sit down and watch as someone emulates one serial killer or another on screen. In some cases, the actors are so good at what they’re doing that they give people chills. But at the end of the day, it has to be said that a lot of people have a touch of the sickness that it takes to get into this type of material, they just don’t want to own up to it.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Trailer For The Underwater Haunted House Horror Thriller THE DEEP HOUSE

I love the concept of this film, The Deep House, which is about the exploration of a haunted house at the bottom of a lake. It’s a cool and unique setting that I don’t recall ever seeing in a movie before. We’ve already seen one trailer for the horror film, but a new one has been released that you can watch below.
MoviesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Singer Chloe Bailey to Star Creator+ Thriller, ‘Jane’

We’ve already seen Chloe Bailey flex her acting skills in Freeform’s “grown-ish,” but now the multi-talented star has landed a role in Creator+’s upcoming offering, “Jane.”. “Jane” is a “psychological thriller,” promising to be a much more lurid role than we’ve seen her execute to date. Chloe will star in...
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless News: Alyvia Alyn Lind Stars In New Chucky Series

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers and updates tease that Alyvia Alyn Lind, a former cast member of Y&R who used to portray the character Faith Newman, stars in the upcoming USA and SYFY series. The Young And The Restless – Chucky’s First TV Series. The new TV series...
Movieslrmonline.com

The Girl Who Got Away Trailer Has a Mysterious Serial Killer Haunting a Woman

Certain traumatic events certainly haunt people in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder. With children, an event of kidnapping and murder remains in a person’s psyche for the rest of their lives. In The Girl Who Got Away, a serial killer escapes, and the lone survivor of a small massacre ends up reliving her own horror scenario.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Chucky Trailer Has Return of Serial Killer Doll to the Small Screen

It was just a couple of years ago we had a Chucky film reboot with Child’s Play starring Aubrey Plaza and Gabriel Bateman. The original creator Don Mancini had his creative difference and took the franchise for an episodic series for USA Network and SYFY Channel. In fact, some of his loyal previous castmates jump shipped to go along with this venture, including Brad Dourif, the original voice of Chucky, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, and Fiona Dourif to reprise her role as Nica Pierce.
MoviesCollider

'The Girl Who Got Away' Trailer Reveals a Serial Killer's Return to Hunt a Survivor

Quiver Distribution has released the chilling trailer and poster for The Girl Who Got Away, an upcoming horror movie about the only surviving victim of a dangerous serial killer. Once the serial killer gets away from prison, her surviving victim needs to relive the horror of being kidnapped while fighting to stay alive. The Girl Who Got Away will premiere in theaters and VOD/Digital on August 20.
MoviesA.V. Club

The serial-killer comedy I Blame Society is sharp enough to draw blood

Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our inscrutable whims. This week: 2021 is about half over, so we’re looking back on the best movies released this year that we didn’t review. I Blame Society (2020) Calling a woman “crazy” is a...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The Exorcist sequel will be a trilogy of new movies

Halloween Kills director, David Gordon Green, has set his sights on another horror movie classic to revive for modern movie-goers, The Exorcist. According to The New York Times, The filmmaker has signed a deal with Universal and is set to make a grand total of three new films. That’s right horror fans, Green is officially turning the reboot of one of the best movies ever made into a fresh spooky trilogy.
Movieslrmonline.com

Malignant Trailer Conjures Up The Devil As A Serial Killer

Malignant starring Annabelle Wallis and directed by James Wan. After years of directing in the horror genre with Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, director James Wan is back with a new original horror film that’ll scare the bejeebers out of you and perhaps a start of another frightening franchise with Malignant.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Dexter' Revival Trailer Reveals the Dark Return for Michael C. Hall's Serial Killer

Showtime has revealed the first full trailer for the upcoming Dexter revival, which reunites lead Michael C. Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips for a 10-episode limited series that will offer a new definitive resolution to Dexter Morgan's story. The trailer was revealed as part of this year's Comic-Con@Home. The Dexter revival series will premiere on Showtime this fall.
MoviesCNET

The Exorcist is back with new horror trilogy starring Ellen Burstyn

Well, this is head-spinning news. Universal Pictures and streaming service Peacock are bringing back horror classic The Exorcist with a new trilogy of movies, and Ellen Burstyn will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, mom of a possessed child. It's unclear whether Linda Blair, who played that poor kid, will...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Chucky creator offers details of the killer doll series

EW reveals the first look at the Chucky poster and teaser in an interview with franchise creator Don Mancini, who went into detail of the USA and Syfy series premiering Oct. 12. "The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother," says Mancini. "He's a young artist (making) sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for." Mancini adds that the new Chucky doll is modeled after Child's Play 2's Chucky. "Over the years, I've heard that the consensus fan favorite among all the movies is Child's Play 2," says Mancini. "I think one of the reasons for that is how Chucky looked in that movie and how the late director John Lafia, who passed away last year, shot Chucky. Our goal with the series was to bring Chucky's look precisely back to that. Tony Gardner and Peter Chevako (special effects artists responsible for creating the show's puppets) have done a great job. I think fans are really going to love that."
Millwood, WAseattlepi.com

'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot at HBO Max Casts Bailee Madison

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has cast Bailee Madison in a lead role. In the series, a series of tragic events twenty years ago almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy