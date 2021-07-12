Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania says it counted 500K duplicate COVID-19 shots

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were duplicates.

The figures, released Friday evening without explanation, also showed an increase of about 60,000 in the number of people who are counted as fully vaccinated.

The numbers include 66 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. They do not include Philadelphia, which is its own vaccine jurisdiction.

For all 67 counties, the percentage of people 18 and over who are vaccinated was 61%. Asked about the changed figures, a Department of Health spokesperson said agency staff had been working to link both first and second doses to individual residents.

