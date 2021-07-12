Holy Cow: Wranglers on horseback herd cattle off I-59/20 and back to greener pastures

A Mobile County community is closing its municipal buildings while COVID-19 cases continue to explode in coastal Alabama. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier, in a Facebook post Tuesday, announced that all of the town’s buildings will be closed starting Wednesday due to the recent rise in COVID-19 infections. That includes Town Hall, Public Works, the Police Department and Welcome Center. People who are encouraged to do business via phone, fax, online, etc., to help protect the town’s staff and reduce the spread of the virus.