Tuscaloosa County, AL

Holy Cow: Wranglers on horseback herd cattle off I-59/20 and back to greener pastures

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 16 days ago
Traffic was halted for a short time Monday on Interstate 59/20 in eastern Tuscaloosa County when a pair of cows - accompanied by a dog - wandered onto the busy roadway. It took only about 45 minutes for some nearby cowboys to corral and herd the cows back green pastures. No wrecks or injuries were reported, but motorists got quite a show when wranglers on horseback showed up to save the day - and the afternoon commute.

www.al.com

