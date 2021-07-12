Forensic scientist testifies about DNA evidence in Anthony Cuevas murder trial
The murder trial of Anthony Cuevas continued Monday in Pueblo with testimony about the DNA on collected evidence. Cuevas' defense counsel planned to call its first witness Monday morning through a special motion from the judge in hopes of convincing the 12-person jury that Cuevas, 37, did not kill or dismember his mother, but instead the prosecution present several witnesses, including testimony from a forensic analyst.www.chieftain.com
