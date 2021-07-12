Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Project in rural Utah aims to tap into geothermal energy

By TownLift // Associated Press
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8wDj_0aukFpt700

MILFORD, Utah. — Just outside Milford , a town of about 1,400 people in southwest Utah near the Mineral Mountains, researchers behind a major energy project are hoping to tap into a limitless supply of clean, reliable power.

The energy exists thousands of feet below us, where the natural heat from the Earth’s core can be used to create electricity.

Researchers at the Utah-based FORGE lab (Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy) are working on technology to create geothermal reservoirs almost anywhere in the world, KUER reports .

Geothermal power already exists, but currently makes up just .4% of energy production in the U.S. So far it’s largely been limited to select areas around naturally occurring hot springs, such as the Roosevelt Hot Springs in Beaver County.

FORGE lab researchers have recently completed one of two major wells they’ll use to develop the tools to build “enhanced geothermal systems,” or EGS — human-made versions of natural geothermal reservoirs which pump water through cracks underground, heat it, and use the steam to power turbines or to heat buildings.

If successful, the project and others like it could lead to “a 40-fold increase over present geothermal power generating capacity,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gILhr_0aukFpt700
A generalized diagram of the FORGE project in Milford, Utah. The natural geothermal reservoirs will pump water through cracks underground, heat it, and use the steam to power turbines or to heat buildings. Photo: FORGE

“The world is looking at Milford,” said Joseph Moore, a geologist and lead researcher at FORGE. “We’re working with groups around the world who are watching this because this is a first. A lot of people are very interested.”

Moore said the project is not designed to generate electricity per se but to develop the tools to create geothermal energy in a reliable, cost-effective way.

At a time when the effects of climate change have become increasingly pronounced and electric utilities are facing pressure to move towards renewable energy, geothermal offers great promise as a reliable source, he said. There are little to no emissions. Unlike solar and wind, power can be created at any time. The groundwater used can also be recycled continuously.

But no one has managed to create EGS on a commercial scale.

Some of the primary barriers have been upfront cost and the technical challenge of creating cracks in the rock underground.

There have also been concerns that the process of creating those fissures can lead to earthquakes. Moore said small, mostly imperceptible ones have occurred at the Milford location, but researchers closely monitor any seismic activity and are getting better at identifying areas that are low-risk.

“We’re learning how to manage and mitigate risks and be more and more careful,” he said. “There’s an opportunity here to develop these tools where we can do it anywhere and that’s important. We see this as an important potential energy source in the future.”

The project is funded primarily by the U.S. Department of Energy , which provided about $220 million for research through 2024. Moore said he expects the funding to be renewed so they can continue to work past that date.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
926
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
City
Milford, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Geothermal Power#Energy Systems#Kuer#Egs#Forge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SLC airport “keeping an eye on” jet fuel shortages

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Smaller airports in the western U.S. are dealing face-on with jet fuel shortages, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. “Many carriers during the pandemic added flights to destinations that became popular among travelers looking to avoid congested cities,” writes Alison Sider in the Journal. “But getting enough […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Community Renewable Energy Agency continues to grow

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — 14 local governments in Utah have now signed on to join the Community Renewable Energy Agency. The group is a cooperative formed under state law (HB 411) in 2019 in order to reach net-100% renewable electricity. “Summit County is thrilled to collaborate with local governments across the state to bring net-100% […]
Oakley, UTPosted by
TownLift

Oakley puts a hold on new construction due to drought

OAKLEY, Utah. — The quintessential cowboy town of Summit County made a cowboy move on new construction and developments. The residents and council members of Oakley have put a moratorium in place on growth, due to the drought throughout the town and state. The Oakley City Council announced a public notice for a moratorium on […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Great Salt Lake drops to new historic low

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake’s elevation fell to 4,191.3 feet on Saturday, a new record low according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). “Based on current trends and historical data, the USGS anticipates water levels may decline an additional foot over the next several months,” said USGS Utah Water Science Center […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah’s economy far ahead of the nation

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s economy has added 51,300 jobs since June 2019. The unemployment rate is 2.7%, which stands in stark contrast to the national average of 5.9%. Nonfarm employment in the state for June 2021 increased roughly 3.3% across the past 24 months. That figure is -3.4% for the U.S. as a whole. […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah has the fourth highest average gas price in the country

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — According to American Automobile Association (AAA) data, Utah’s current average regular gas price is $3.86 a gallon- making it the fourth most expensive in the country compared to other states. It’s a sharp increase from pandemic lows last year, where the average in July was around $2.28 a gallon. Prices in […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

University of Utah Hospital ranked top in the state

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — U.S. News & World Report recently rated the University of Utah Hospital No. 1 in the state. Runners-up were Intermountain Regional Hospital in St. George and Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. The University of Utah is nationally ranked in two adult specialties- cancer care (41st in the country) and ophthalmology […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Fireworks banned in Summit County through the holiday weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Park City Fire District wants to remind residents and visitors that due to the current drought conditions, fireworks are restricted throughout Park City and the Snyderville Basin. No consumer fireworks are allowed to be used on any public or private property. Fireworks and open fires are also banned in all […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

UDOT wants public input for its Active Transportation Planning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is seeking public input on human-powered transportation facilities across the state. These include crosswalks, muti-use trails, on-street bikes, and school routes. With the project, UDOT is looking to promote physical activity and public transportation. With those objectives, the goal can then be to reduce traffic […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City launches Transit to Trails pilot program

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City launched a pilot test this weekend of its Transit to Trail program, a free shuttle service from the Park City Arts District to popular trailheads. The project is a collaboration between Park City Municipal, Utah Open Lands, and Utah Mountain Shuttle with funding provided by the Central Wasatch Commission. […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah announces highest daily COVID case count since February

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health (DOH) reported 873 new COVID-19 cases in the state. That is the highest count since 832 cases were reported on February 25th of this year. The state reported four deaths related to the illness. Additionally, there are currently 295 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Utah […]
PoliticsPosted by
TownLift

What is the future of Lake Powell?

BULLFROG, Utah — In August 1890, John Wesley Powell warned a Senate committee about potential water mismanagement in the western United States. “There is not sufficient water to supply these lands,” he said. Powell knew the area well, he was the leader of the first government-sponsored passage through the Grand Canyon in 1869, where he […]
Utah County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Census data provides insight into religious identity across Utah

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) recently published a Census of American Religion, looking at county-level data on religious identity and diversity throughout the country. The study was based on interviews with over 450,000 people between 2013 and 2020. The data provides insight into how Utah varies by county. The report […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

University of Utah announces finalists for presidential search

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The University of Utah Presidential Search Committee has recommended three finalists to the Utah Board of Higher Education for the position of the University of Utah President. The finalists are Jayathi Y. Murthy, Taylor R. Randall, and Carrie L. Byington. Murthy is the current Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean at […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Somewhere under the rainbow

Last night, as seen through a window screen, the moon hid just below a rainbow which appeared following a welcome rain in Park City. Drought has the Great Salt Lake tied yesterday to its own historic low water levels. Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.  
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Library customers need to upgrade their cards

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Library is asking all customers to upgrade their library cards. The library is moving to the industry-standard card with a 14-digit barcode. This improves security and stays in line with statewide standards. In order to get an upgraded card, bring in a government-issued ID and proof of your […]
Oregon StatePosted by
TownLift

Park City firefighters assisting with Oregon wildfires

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Bootleg Fire in south-central Oregon has grown to over 303,000 acres. “We are running firefighting operations through the day and all through the night,” said Joe Hessel, Incident Commander. “This fire is a real challenge, and we are looking at a sustained battle for the foreseeable future.” The State of […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Stein Eriksen Lodge hires Katie Van Riper as Marketing Director

PARK CITY, Utah. — Stein Eriksen Lodge has appointed Katie Van Riper as the new director of marketing and communications. Van Riper will oversee the brand portfolio of Stein Collection entities including Stein Eriksen Lodge, Stein Eriksen Residences, The Chateaux Deer Valley, The Residences at The Chateaux, Luxury Homes by Stein Collection, Stein Eriksen Realty […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy