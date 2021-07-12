Cancel
Comedian's shows cancelled after racist tweets about England stars on his Twitter page

By Tamara Davison
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago
Andrew Lawrence's tour was cancelled after the venues refused to host him (Image: Twitter/DickMask, Andrew Lawrence Comedian)

Comedian Andrew Lawrence has had tour dates cancelled after several racist jokes were posted from his social media account about England's penalty shootout in yesterday's Euros game against Italy.

The controversial 41-year-old stand-up, who was set to tour nine venues across the UK from next month, has had a number of gigs pulled after venues refused to host him.

Following yesterday's match, a number of social media posts were shared from his profile after Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho failed to score during the penalty shootout.

“All I’m saying is, the white guys scored,” one of the tweets read, with another post adding: “Equality, diversity, s*** penalties.”

Another post shared on Andrew's now-deleted account read: “I can see that this has offended a lot of people, and I’m sorry that black guys are bad at penalties.”

Andrew Lawrence's tour was cancelled after every single venue refused to host him (Image: Andrew Lawrence Comedian)

The social media posts were met with a swift backlash from a number of people.

It wasn't long before representatives for the venues Andrew was due to perform at confirmed on social media that they had axed his upcoming shows.

"Following recent tweets from Andrew Lawrence's account we have stopped selling tickets for his show and removed from our website. Worcester Live do not support hate speech in any form and we are currently liaising with Andrew's agent. We will be in touch ASAP with an outcome," wrote Worcester Live.

Guildford's G Live venue wrote: "Andrew Lawrence’s performances in the Bellerby Studio at G Live have been taken off sale with immediate effect. We will be in touch with ticket holders in due course."

Scallywags Comedy Club in Gloucestershire also added: "We today, like many others I’m sure,hHave pulled Andrew Lawrence from a show he was set to do for us. Racism isn’t acceptable in any form.”

Andrew was slammed after several tweets were shared on his social media page (Image: Twitter/andrewlawrence)
Andrew Lawrence's Twitter has since been deleted after facing backlash (Image: Twitter/andrewlawrence)

A representative for Andrew Lawrence has been approached by The Mirror for comment.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

