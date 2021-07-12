OPINION: Dog Tales Column: Sonny

As a 7-year-old puggle and beagle mix. I don’t appear to be much of a runner, but looks can be deceiving, as you’ll find out when you take me, Sonny, home with you. The chief ground rule is that when I’m with my chosen human, just leave me alone. That person is MINE for the time-being. So, no little kids, only adults and teens, please. I am very choosy about associating with other dogs. The shelter folks will gladly schedule a meet and greet if you think you have a dog who might be compatible. Summing it up: I am a fan of walking and cuddling while you watch TV. I sneaked a peek at my report and saw the words “fun” and “loyal.” Pret-ty good, pret-ty good.