DATCP and DOR Warn Consumers to be Alert for Fraudulent Collection Mailings
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION. Wisconsin taxpayers should be alert to suspicious mailings regarding tax collection. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) have received reports from multiple counties of individuals receiving fraudulent letters related to tax collection cases.antigotimes.com
