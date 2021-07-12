DATCP and DOR Warn Consumers to be Alert for Fraudulent Collection Mailings

RACINE– Racine County Treasurer Jeff Latus would like to remind property taxpayers that the second property tax installment is due July 31, 2021. “If you are paying in installments,” commented Jeff Latus, “we encourage you to pay early to avoid penalties. If there is any type of error with the payment, it can take up to fourteen days to make the correction. Therefore, it is better to pay early and avoid any potential problems.”