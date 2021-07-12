Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

10 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

By ANDREW MELDRUM and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rv2cf_0aukFFYJ00

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Rioting triggered by the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma escalated Monday as shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked by burning tires and the police and military struggled to contain the violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a somber address broadcast to the nation Monday night, vowed that the police and army would restore order, and he appealed to all South Africans to work together for peace.

The unrest started last week in KwaZulu-Natal province after Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court. What began as fairly small-scale blocking of roads in Zuma's home area intensified and spread to Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, including Johannesburg, the country's largest city.

The South African National Defence Force has been deployed to help the police.

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 490 arrested “in acts of public violence rarely seen in the history of our democracy,” Ramaphosa said.

Without once mentioning Zuma, Ramaphosa said that the “violence may indeed have its roots in the pronouncements and activities of individuals with a political purpose, and in expressions of frustration and anger ... However, what we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”

He said the root cause of the rioting is South Africa's high rate of poverty and unemployment.

“This moment has thrown into stark relief what we already knew: that the level of unemployment, poverty and inequality in our society is unsustainable,” Ramaphosa said. “We cannot expect a lasting and durable peace if we do not create jobs and build a more just and equitable society in which all South Africans can participate freely and equally.”

He urged all South Africans to refrain from violence.

“Together, we will defeat those who seek to destabilize our country," he said. “We will stand as one people, united against violence, unanimous in our commitment to peace and to the rule of law.”

Earlier Monday, the looting of retail centers broke out in several of the poorer areas of Johannesburg, including Benmore, Jeppestown, Vosloorus, and Soweto, where the Jabulani and Dobsonville malls were hit.

Retail stores in Alexandra, east of Johannesburg, were also affected, and journalists covering the riots for the public South African Broadcasting Corporation and news channel Newzroom Afrika were robbed of their equipment.

Several malls, car dealerships and retail centers in more affluent areas of Johannesburg, including Rosebank and Kempton Park in eastern Johannesburg, closed early even though they were not directly threatened.

In KwaZulu-Natal, people took appliances, including microwave ovens, television sets and clothing from stores in the Mariannhill and Umlazi areas.

The violence began last week when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. He defied a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.

The Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, began hearing Zuma's appeal on Monday.

Police were investigating the deaths — four in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal, said police Col. Brenda Muridili. The police and national security forces expanded their presence in both provinces to help quell the violence, authorities said.

Police have warned that anyone using social media to encourage rioting may be arrested and prosecuted.

The way the political protest against Zuma's incarceration turned into wider rioting and looting highlights South Africa's widespread poverty, unemployment and economic disparity, analysts said.

Many rioters were just poor, said Susan Booysen, director for research at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

“It is such a mixed bag because some other people are just taking advantage so they can grab things they could not have before," Booysen said.

“There is poverty and inequality. We also know that some are criminals looking to benefit. Often legitimate protests are exploited for that purpose,” she said.

Ralph Mathekga, a researcher at the University of the Western Cape, agreed that the political demonstration had been overtaken.

“South Africa is a very complex nation, and (when) there is protest action, there is no doubt that those will be used opportunistically by criminal elements," Mathekga told the News24 website.

“We have to recognize the socio-economic situation of the country. Almost the majority of the country is unemployed,” Mathekga said. "Protest action in South Africa, without some form of criminality, is very rare.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Ap#All South Africans#Kwazulu#Vosloorus#Rosebank#Umlazi#The Constitutional Court#News24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
Indiagoodmenproject.com

South Africa Is Burning: The Legacy of Mandela Is Dead for a Nation of Thieves

It is indeed ironic that South Africa is “celebrating” Mandela Day[2], on 18th July, marking the birthday of the great international icon, amid serious civil unrest, resulting in the deaths of 72 South Africans.[3] In reality, the week has become a period of national mourning and reflection on the profound legacy left by the Great Madiba[4], as did Mahatma Gandhi[5] in India, at the time of Partition[6] when sectarian violence caused the butchering of millions. Division of British India[7] into Pakistan[8] and India was specifically designed by the departing British colonials[9] to create a rift between Hindus[10] and Muslims[11] on religious grounds. Similarly, South Africa is experiencing a divided citizenry, not based on religious grounds, but on their political affiliations, within the ruling Party, of the glorious liberation movement, the African National Congress[12], writing its darkest chapter in history, ever, of the country. The present civil unrest is generated for the protection of the former President Jacob Zuma[13], himself a respected liberationist, who was sentenced for 15 months in prison[14], in contempt of his own constitutional law in South Africa.[15]
SocietyBBC

South Africa riots: The inside story of Durban's week of anarchy

Two weeks after South Africa was gripped by a frenzy of looting and arson - the worst scenes of violence since the advent of democracy in 1994 - the makeshift road blocks and mounds of rubbish in the port city of Durban have been cleared away. But soldiers continue to...
AfricaNBC Philadelphia

South Africa's Currency Slides Amid Fatal Riots Following Zuma Arrest

The rand was trading at around 14.56 to the dollar on Thursday afternoon, having started June below 13.75. With protests now in their seventh day after Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, 72 people have died and more than 1,200 have been arrested.
AfricaPosted by
Action News Jax

Graft trial resumes for South Africa's jailed ex-president

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma resumed Monday, more than a week after his imprisonment for contempt of court in a separate case set off rioting in parts of the country. Zuma is accused of receiving bribes from the French arms manufacturer...
Africadallassun.com

Zuma supporter Ngizwe Mchunu granted R2 000 bail

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu who is accused of inciting violence linked to recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, has been released on R2 000 bail. Mchunu, who is also accused of breaching the Disaster Management Act, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday. He was arrested...
Public Healthjack1065.com

South Africa plans $2.4 billion relief measures over COVID-19, unrest

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa plans relief measures worth about 36 billion rand ($2.4 billion) to support businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19 restrictions and recent unrest, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The package will be funded by better government revenue collection and by shifting around some spending, senior...
AfricaBloomberg

South Africa’s Decisive Moment

The violence and looting that have swept through South Africa are a brutal reminder of just how far the country has fallen from the post-apartheid vision of a “rainbow nation at peace with itself.” After years of industrial-scale corruption, the state is still dysfunctional, the country’s infrastructure creaking and the economy stagnant. The recent anarchy arises from those failures. President Cyril Ramaphosa should heed the message: Broad and deep reform can’t wait any longer.
Economygcaptain.com

Crippled South African Port Network Declares Force Majeure

South Africa’s state-owned ports and freight-rail company, Transnet, has declared force majeure after disruptions caused by a cyberattack last week. The measure was imposed because of the effects of the July 22 attack on Durban, Ngqura, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town ports, according to a statement released by Transnet. The company also said that it will continue to require hard copies of some shipping documents until their system is fully operational.
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

President Cyril Ramaphosa considers Cabinet reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a "Cabinet reconfiguration". He admits that the government was not prepared for the unrest that struck Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. He also says he is considering a Special Investigating Unit report on embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering...
AfricaWashington Post

Don’t overlook the deeper roots behind the violence and looting in South Africa

Eusebius McKaiser is a political analyst, author and broadcaster based in Johannesburg. Over the past few days, scenes of looting and violent protests have emerged from South Africa following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. Yet it is a mistake to interpret what is unfolding as a sign of massive political support for Zuma. It is also an error to see the gross acts of criminality and theft as inexplicable.
WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Inquiry into Malta journalist's slaying faults state

VALLETTA, Malta — (AP) — An independent inquiry into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia released on Thursday has found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination due the culture of impunity that emanated from the highest levels of government. Caruana Galizia’s family had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy