Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Prosecutor to review goalie Kivlenieks' fireworks death

wgvunews.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Michigan have turned over their investigation into the fireworks death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to a prosecutor for review. Novi police Lt. Jason Meier says his department has not requested charges in Kivlenieks' Fourth of July death. Meier also says Kivlenieks' death still is considered accidental and the police investigation was complete unless otherwise directed by the Oakland County prosecutor's office. The 24-year-old died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework at a private home northwest of Detroit tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck.

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLcwcolumbus.com

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins says Kivlenieks died a hero during fireworks accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets, family, and friends celebrated the life of goalie Matiss Kivlenieks Thursday. Kivlenieks died during a fireworks accident in Oakland County, Michigan during a Fourth of July backyard celebration. He was hit in the chest, records say. Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Brad...
NHLDetroit News

Manny Legace pays tribute to Columbus goalie killed in Novi fireworks accident

Former Red Wings goaltender Manny Legace was emotional Thursday when eulogizing Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at a memorial service in Columbus. Kivlenieks, 24, died July 4 when a fireworks mortar struck him in the chest. Kivlenieks was attending the wedding of Legace’s daughter at Legace’s Novi home. “I...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Blue Jackets Goalie Dies in Firework Incident

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie, Matiss Kivlenieks, died in Michigan on the fourth of July due to being struck in the chest by a backyard firework. Paramedics attempted to revive the 24 year old goalie using “basic life support.” He died from chest trauma caused by the firework blast.
Mishawaka, INSouth Bend Tribune

Prosecutor: Two shooting deaths in Mishawaka house deemed murder-suicide

MISHAWAKA — Two men found shot to death Tuesday in a house in the 800 block of Burdette Street died as a result of a murder-suicide, officials said Thursday. A release from the county prosecutor's office said Joseph Banks, 29, died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, while Trevor Danneffel, 23, died of a gunshot wound and was determined to have been a suicide. Autopsies were performed Thursday in Kalamazoo.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Lucas County Prosecutor's Office reviewing Alvin Darrow's case

An arrest could soon be announced in the disappearance of Alvin “Hopper” Darrow. Toledo police say they’ve exhausted every potential source of evidence and interviewed every witness they are aware of since Mr. Darrow went missing on July 27, 2017, following a fight with his youngest son over a stolen motorcycle. They presume he is dead and have turned their homicide investigation over to the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office for review and consideration of charges.
Florida Statethesource.com

Florida Rapper Money Mitch Allegedly Commits Suicide Following Police Shootout

Twenty-three-year-old rapper, Money Mitch will be missed. The Florida lyricist was found dead back on July 23rd after police describe was due to a self-inflicted wound. According to reports, Mitch was riding in an Uber in West Palm Beach of Florida when the vehicle was stopped due to a traffic violation. Authorities say Mitch opened fire after jumping out of the vehicle, causing police to return fire. Police also add that Mitch did not suffer any injuries during the shootout with the cops and was able to flee the crime scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy