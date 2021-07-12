Cancel
Public Health

New Maps Provide Additional Geographic Breakdowns of COVID-19 Vaccination Data

antigotimes.com
 17 days ago

Visualizations include municipalities, zip code tabulation areas, school district boundaries, and census tracts. Recently, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released maps and corresponding downloadable data tables that break down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries. The new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

